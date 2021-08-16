New AdLoad Strain Bypasses Apple's Safeguards to Target macOS

Several new variants of the AdLoad malware family, a well-known adware family that has evolved into 150 distinct wild strains this year alone, are being used in new attacks against macOS, according to The Hacker News. The most complex versions of AdLoad managed to get past Apple's malware scanner and some even got signed by their own certifying services, demonstrating the software's ongoing efforts to adapt and evolve. The malware is known to bypass XProtect and infect macOS with more malicious payloads, along with Shlayer. The new AdLoad version intercepts long-lasting and executable names that use a particular file extension pattern to bypass additional Apple safeguards. Once the phase is completed, it results in installing a persistence agent that provides malicious droppers known to masquerade as a fake player.app. Apple faces a tremendous task wit...