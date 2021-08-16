Roku’s new Express 4K+ is your one-stop guide to streaming freedom at low of $29

Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for *$**29 shipped*. Down from the usual $40 fare, these $10 savings are a match for the all-time low that we’ve tracked just a few times before. Packing over 500,000 movies and shows across all the major streaming platforms, Roku’s new Express 4K+ is the perfect way to break away from traditional TV packages. We use a Roku for our streaming at home, and it’s been a breeze to use. You’ll garner up to 4K picture quality here, with support for HDR for even deeper colors and visuals. And the Roku voice remote means you can search, pause, turn on captions, and more with simple voice commands. Having already climbed to the #1 new release spot on Amazon, over 3,200 customers have left this with a 4.7/5 star rating, but you can hit up our launch coverage for more info. Head below for more options.



