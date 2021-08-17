Photo shows a US Air Force cargo plane crammed with 640 Afghans trying to flee the Taliban
Published
It's among the largest-ever number of people who have been on a C-17 Globemaster III craft, Defense One reported.Full Article
Published
It's among the largest-ever number of people who have been on a C-17 Globemaster III craft, Defense One reported.Full Article
By Kamila Ibragimova*
(Eurasianet) — Governments across Central Asia appear as stunned as the rest of the..
Watch VideoAfghans rushed onto the tarmac of the capital’s airport on Monday as thousands tried to flee the country after the..