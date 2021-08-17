Samsung to Finally Remove Ads from Its Very Own Apps

It sounds pretty awkward for someone who never owned a Samsung phone, but some of the apps that come pre-installed on the devices built by the South Korean company come with pre-loaded ads because nobody knows exactly why. It’s an approach that Samsung has been using for quite some time, and while the main reason someone would include ads in their apps is revenue, this really can’t be the case for the phone maker. It goes without saying that users aren’t necessarily the biggest fans of ads, especially because they show up in Samsung apps on a Samsung device, so the feedback in this regard has been pretty clear: customers want these ads to be gone and instead be provided with a completely clean experience. As it turns out, the message reached Samsung and the company’s leadership team has reportedly decided to remove these ads from first-party apps. In other words, Samsung phones will now offer a ...