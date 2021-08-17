Upgrade to Blendtec’s pro Classic 570 Blender with 8-yr. warranty at $170 ($110 off)

Home Depot is now offering the Blendtec Classic 570 Blender for *$169.99 shipped* when you apply code *EVERYROOM15* at checkout. Originally closer to $350, this model regularly fetches around $280 at Home Depot with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. Walmart listings are starting at $275 while Amazon third-party sellers are starting at just under $300. Featuring a series of programmed blending cycles (including smoothie and hot options), it also carries 3-speed settings and a pulse function via the touch pad interface. This model comes with a 90-ounce blending jar, an illuminated LCD timer, the impressive 8-year warranty, and most importantly, enough power to crush just about anything you throw at it with ease. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.



more…