Deals: New 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro $100 off, M1 MacBook Pro $199 off, AirTag and HomeKit gear, more
It is now time for another edition of your daily Apple deal roundup. Today, we are looking at $100 price drops on the higher-end 2021 M1 chip iPad Pros with 1TB of storage capacity. Those offers join a $199 discount on the latest M1 MacBook Pro models as well as the first notable price drop on Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar, some HomeKit smart home gear, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
