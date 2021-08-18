There's still no way to buy the company's humanoid Atlas robot, but it's learning some new tricks nonetheless. In the latest Boston Dynamics video, you can marvel at the speed and agility of two Atlas robots as they navigate a parkour course. They even pull off some sick flips.Full Article
Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Ups Its Parkour Game
