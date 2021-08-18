Face ID could help protect Afghan allies against US face recognition kit now in Taliban hands
Published
One of the many worrying developments in the tragedy unfolding in Afghanistan is that US face recognition and fingerprint devices and databases have been seized by the Taliban. They were apparently left behind during the hurried withdrawal of US forces, leaving coalition collaborators at risk from reprisals.
However, a human rights organization says there are measures Afghans can take to try to protect themselves, and that Face ID can play a role in this.
more…