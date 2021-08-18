Wyze Smart Scale with Apple Health drops to $28 alongside its fitness band at $25.50

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is now offering its HealthKit Smart Scale for *$27.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $34, you’re looking at one of the best prices of the year with today’s offer saving you 18% while beating the previous discount by $1. Wyze Smart Scale supplements your existing fitness regimen with the ability to monitor 12 different metrics ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and much more. It helps deliver a more comprehensive look at your overall health for keeping tabs on getting in shape and pairs with Apple Health, Google Fit, and other services. Over 16,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Then head below for more.



