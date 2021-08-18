Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

In today’s best game deals, Sony has now kicked off a pair of wide-ranging Indie and Games Under *$20* sales with loads of big-time markdowns. While you’ll find even more down below, one standout is Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood at *$7.99* in digital form on PS4/PS5. Regularly $20, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked and a perfect chance to add these two classics to your PlayStation library. This one includes Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and 1997’s iconic Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. “Make your way to the top of Dracula’s castle as Richter Belmont or take the leading role as Dracula’s son Alucard in ‘Symphony of the Night’.” Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Sonic Mania, Madden NFL 21, Celeste, Cuphead, God of War, and much more.



