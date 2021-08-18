Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle DLC Is Free at Launch, but Act Quickly

The fine folks at Cold Symmetry, the studio behind the soulslike action RPG Mortal Shell, have just revealed the piece of content for their game: Virtuous Cycle. More importantly, to celebrate the game’s first-year anniversary, The Virtuous Cycle expansion will be launched at a special 100% discount for five days only. This means that between August 18 and August 23, players who already own Mortal Shell can download and keep The Virtuous Cycle expansion at no cost. Once this promotional period ends, the DLC will return to its MSRP of $7.99 / €6.99 / £6.99. It’s important to mention that the promotional period, which commences from The Virtuous Cycle’s release on August 18, is applicable to all available platforms: Steam, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, and GOG. “The Virtuous Cycle Expansion has been packed with content that fans of the genre will love, and provides a new unique way to experience the rich Mortal Shell ...