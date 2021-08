We’re now halfway through the work week with a collection of the best discounts headlined by up to *$449 off* iPhone 12 and 11 models with a sale at Woot. That’s alongside a great chance to get in on MagSafe with Apple’s official Charger at *$28* and the Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $121. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



more…