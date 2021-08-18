New Windows 10 Version 21H1 Build Now Available for Download

While all eyes are on Windows 11 these days, the new operating system won’t come alone in the fall of this year. Microsoft also plans to release a new Windows 10 feature update, most likely in October or November, as part of its typical calendar. Windows 10 version 21H2 is therefore supposed to provide the current operating system with new features and improvements, and as usual, Microsoft is also testing this release in the Windows Insider program. While Windows 11 can be downloaded as part of the Dev and Beta channels of the Insider program, Windows 10 version 21H1 (the current version of Windows 10) continues to be refined as part of updates shipped to the Release Preview ring. And today, Microsoft rolled out a new build in this channel. Windows 10 version 21H1 build 19043.1198 is therefore up for grabs today, and just as expected, it comes with several important changes, all of which are listed in the box after the jump. Still a work in progress