Co-Op RPG Young Souls Coming to PC and Consoles in Fall 2021

Developer 1P2P and publisher The Arcade Crew has just confirmed that their co-op RPG Young Souls will be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam) in Fall 2021 following its arrival this week on Google Stadia. A new gameplay trailer has been released too, which showcases the protagonists, orphans Jenn and Tristan, clashing with powerful alien fiends. The twins make use of an expansive arsenal of weapons and unique gear. The most powerful weapons and gear can be found by beating some of the mightiest bosses, with each plunge into the game’s dungeons offering a change to earn great new loot. “With Young Souls, our goal from day one was to make boss fights the core of the game experience. We worked hard on these fights to make them as thrilling and rewarding as possible,” said Jérôme Fait, co-founder of 1P2P Studio. Young Souls is a story-driven brawler RPG where players step into the shoes of Jenn and Tristan as they are search...