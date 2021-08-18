Microsoft Announces New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass in August

Microsoft has revealed earlier this month a bunch of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in August, and now it’s back with another list of titles that will join its game streaming service starting today. First on the list is Humankind, Amplitude Studios’ new 4X strategy game, which is now available for free to all Xbox Game Pass subscribers on PC. If you like games like Civilizations, Humankind should be right up your alley. Next in line with have three EA games coming to Cloud: Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These are already available on PC and Xbox consoles, but if you want to play them on your phone, you can do that starting today. Recompile is an atmospheric, Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure that will join Xbox Game Pass on August 19 and will be on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Cloud (sorry Xbox One owners). Train Sim World 2 is another interesting title coming to Xbox Game Pass (Cloud, Console, and PC) on A...