Shutterstock integrates with leading Digital Asset Management platform OpenText

Shutterstock is well known as a provider of quality stock content and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, and it’s just entered into a new partnership with OpenText, a worldwide leader in digital asset management (DAM). The new API integration will give Shutterstock Enterprise and OpenText customers direct access to over 380 million high-quality Shutterstock images via OpenText Media Management. "As the volume of content that companies need to engage customers in meaningful, real-time interactions grows, it’s essential to have effective tools to manage digital assets and speed up productivity," said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock.… [Continue Reading]