Bring the garden inside with this 12-pod growing system at $40 (Save 50%, New low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering the iDOO 12-Pod Hydroponic Growing System for *$40 shipped* once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. Having a regular price of $80 or more, today’s deal shaves at least 50% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d love to grow some plants of your own no matter what time of the year it is, this kit is certainly worth considering. This unit is ready to grow 12 plants at a time, each of which can stand up to 11 inches tall. Up top you’ll find 23-watt LEDs that simulate sunlight to give your plants a consistent experience throughout their lifespan. With vegetable and fruit modes built-in, you’ll be able to easily toggle between illumination that includes either blue or red light. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



