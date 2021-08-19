Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smart watch falls to $246 (Reg. $300), more from $164

The official Mobvoi Amazon storefront is now offering its Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS Smartwatch for *$246.20 shipped*. Typically fetching $300, you’re looking at 18% in savings while also dropping the price down to the third-best price to date and the lowest in months. Having just recently been confirmed to receive Wear OS 3 support next year, the TicWatch Pro 3 is stacking up to be one of the more compelling wearables on the market. Powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, it packs 72-hour battery life alongside a bevy of fitness tracking features. Staples like exercise and heart rate monitoring are joined by blood oxygen readings, stress, loud noises, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers and you can get a better look at what to expect in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



