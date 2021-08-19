Microsoft gives a glimpse of Windows 11's revamped Paint app, complete with dark mode

It is almost too easy to joke about the Paint app that has been included with Windows since time immemorial. Sure, it's basic when compared to… well, just about anything really... but it's a tool that people love regardless. With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft is giving Paint a much-needed overhaul and Panos Panay has given a sneaky peak at what we can expect from the redesigned app. As ever, it's Windows Insider who will get first dibs, but for now, a quick video will have to suffice. See also: How to change Windows 11's default web browser after… [Continue Reading]