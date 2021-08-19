iPad mini 6 case molds depict new thin bezel design with Touch ID power button
As we approach Apple fall product season, the rumors and supply chain leaks just keep coming. This time, we get a look at the new iPad mini industrial design thanks to alleged aluminium case molds photographed by website Techordo; these are typically used by case manufacturers to produce accessories for Apple’s upcoming devices before they are available.
In line with previous leaks and 9to5Mac’s exclusive reporting, the iPad mini 6 design depicted by these molds looks a lot like a smaller iPad Air, with the removal of the Home Button in favor of a full-screen design featuring symmetrical, thin, bezels and a Touch ID power button on the side.
