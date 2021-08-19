Windows 11 will come with a modern approach from one and to another, and this obviously includes first-party apps as well, including popular solutions like Paint. And while Microsoft is yet to release this modern overhaul of Paint to users in the Windows Insider program, we’ve previously been able to take a glimpse at the redesign as part of a leaked screenshot, confirming that just like the rest of the core apps, Paint is dressed in modern clothes in Windows 11. And now Panos Panay himself has published a video revealing the new Paint app in Windows 11, which as it turns out, also receives a dark mode in order to align with the rest of the operating system when this visual style is enabled. Windows 11 coming later this year The original Windows 11 announcement didn’t include any information regarding the redesigned Paint app, though Microsoft promised an entirely overhauled experience not only in the OS but in apps too. "When you use Windows 11...Full Article
Microsoft Reveals the New Windows 11 Paint App
