Relay FM podcast network launches annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Every year, Relay FM, the podcast network co-founded by Myke Hurley and Stephen Hackett, launches a campaign to raise donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Ahead of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month kicking off in September, Relay FM is launching this year’s St. Jude campaign — and we’d love to rally the 9to5Mac crowd in their support…and reward you with some swag.

