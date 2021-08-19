Microsoft releases first Windows 11 ISO files so you can do a clean install or in-place upgrade

Windows 11 is set to be released later in the year, but you can already run it now as part of the Windows Insider Program. If you would like to try out the new operating system in a virtualized environment, or on a spare PC, the good news is the tech giant has made ISO files for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.132 available to download now. SEE ALSO: Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.160 with a new Clock app Using these ISO files will take you through the new Windows 11 out of box experience (OOBE) set up process,… [Continue Reading]