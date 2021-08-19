Belkin’s Wi-Fi 6 Router touts OpenWRT support and is now down to $80 (Save 20%)

Belkin is currently offering its AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Router for *$79.99 shipped* when code *BTS20* has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the first discounts to date alongside a new all-time low. Rocking support for 3.2Gb/s speeds, this Belkin router arrives with 802.11ax coverage for blanketing your setup in 2,000-square feet of wireless connectivity. Standing out from other routers on the market, Wi-Fi 6 or otherwise, this offering from Belkin supports the open-source OpenWRT software for taking control of your network. It offers a much more customizable approach to your setup with increased network throughput, support for higher data rates, and enhanced security features. There’s also four Gigabit Ethernet ports to round out your network upgrade. Over 180 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…