ANYCUBIC’s Mega-S lets you finally start 3D printing at an Amazon low of $212.50 (Reg. $270)

ANYCUBIC Official Store (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Mega-S 3D Printer for *$212.49 shipped*. Down from $270, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 3D printer is ready to go out of the box and only needs eight screws and three cables to set up. The titan extruded delivers “precise extrusion for your 3D printing.” There’s a resume print function and sensor detection, allowing it to pick up where it left off should the power go out or something happen that interrupts it. You’ll find a print volume of 8.27 by 8.27 by 8.07 inches here, which is pretty large for a printer of this size. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



