Call of Duty: Vanguard Launches for PC and Consoles on November 5

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have taken the wraps off the next installment in the critically acclaimed Call of Duty franchise, and judging by what has been revealed, the series is going back to its roots. Call of Duty: Vanguard focuses on the origins of the Special Forces, which go way back to World War II. Players must form Task Force One in an intense campaign across four major theaters of war. The folks at Sledgehammer also revealed some of the new characters we’re going to meet throughout the campaign: Sergeant Arthur Kingsley, 9th Parachute Battalion, British Army, Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army, Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy, and Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army. They will be the main heroes of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the first to come together to form Task Force One and set the stage for Special Forces. The game will take play...