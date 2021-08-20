Bethesda to Launch Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition in November

It wouldn’t feel right if we wouldn’t have a new Skyrim re-release every couple of years. This time around Bethesda is piggybacking on the game’s 10th anniversary to release yet another version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The game that was launched on November 11, 2011, will be getting an Anniversary Edition that contains a lot of new content that’s not been included in the original. First off, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition will include all three expansions – Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, as well as the enhancements found in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. On top of that, Bethesda is adding over 500 unique piece of Creation Club content, including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and much more. Players who own The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition on any platform including Xbox Game Pass subscribers will receive access to three free piece of Creation Club content: Fishing, Survival Mode and new quests with ...