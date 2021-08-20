Razer Blade 14 review: For gamers who want to lighten up
Published
When we received the Razer Blade 14 for review, we were curious to see what Ryzen 5000 and Nvidia RTX 30 series hardware could do in such a thin and light laptop. To Razer’s credit, the Blade 14 is surprisingly capable—with a few compromises. But you’ll need to reach deep for this top-tier system, which costs $2,800 at Amazon.
This review is part of our ongoing roundup of the best laptops. Go there for information on competing products and how we tested them.
*Razer Blade 14 Specifications*
Razer put some impressive hardware into the Blade 14, especially considering its size. Here are the main components:
To read this article in full, please click here