Windows 11 Users Getting New Clock App with Focus Sessions Feature

Windows 11 is coming with plenty of improvements in all key areas, and just as expected, Microsoft is refreshing the core apps as well, including Paint, Snipping Tool, and even the Clock app. And this week, the Redmond-based software giant has started rolling out the new Clock app to Windows Insiders, though worth knowing is that not everybody is getting it right now, with the release taking place in stages. One of the biggest changes in this new app is the addition of a feature called Focus Sessions and supposed to boost productivity on Windows 11. More specifically, this feature comes with a focus timer, as well as with Spotify integration to let you easily listen to some tunes that help you focus on your work. “Research has shown that audio reduces the chance of getting distracted by other things. Focus Sessions supports connecting your Spotify account to help you find the perfect audio to help you focus,” Microsoft explains in an announcement this week.