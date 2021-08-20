Nomad’s AirTags cases are now buy three get one FREE sale with up to 44% off

Nomad is now ending the week by delivering some savings onto its collection of AirTags cases, mounts, and accessories. Right now when you buy any three of its releases, you’ll score the fourth one entirely for *FREE*. All you’ll have to do is head on over to this landing page, select which of the cases you’ll be looking to pick up, and then add four to your cart for the savings to automatically apply. This will take as much as *44% off* your total considering some of the covers are seeing pre-order discounts. Shipping varies per order. While ratings are still coming in considering these just started shipping, our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review dives in to take a closer look at the experience on the leather loop offering. Head below for a closer look at all of the options in the sale.



