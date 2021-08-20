Microsoft Temporarily Disables Windows Update Estimates for Some Windows 11 PCs

One of the Windows 11 changes supposed to improve the updating experience for users out there concerns an estimate showing up in Windows Update and letting them know how long it’d take to completely install the available updates. Without a doubt, such information certainly comes in handy, especially given Microsoft’s obsession with all things productivity, but one critical thing about it is the company must make it as accurate as possible. The latest Windows 11 preview build comes with an important change in this regard, as Microsoft has decided to disable the estimates for computers with standard HDDs. In other words, only PCs that come with an SSD inside would continue to display update estimates, though Microsoft says the whole thing is just temporary until it manages to deal with a series of bugs hitting this feature. Windows 11 launching in about two months “We have been testing the ability to see estimates for how long a restart for updates...