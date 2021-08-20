Windows 11 Preview Launches on Azure Virtual Desktop

Microsoft has just announced that a preview version of Windows 11 is available for Azure Virtual Desktop customers, therefore providing them with access to the latest operating system should they need to try it out in advance and run validation processes before the October launch. Windows 11 is Microsoft’s next operating system for the desktop, and according to sources with knowledge of the matter, it should get the go-ahead in October, with members of the Windows Insider program to receive the final build a few weeks before. But Microsoft wants to give everybody the opportunity to try out Windows 11, so the preview build of the OS is now available on Azure Virtual Desktop in three different images, namely Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Enterprise multi-session, and Windows 11 Enterprise multi-session + Microsoft 365 Apps. Windows 11 ISOs also available “For Windows 11, Azure Virtual Desktop still provides exclusive support for multi-session, ...