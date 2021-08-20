Omega’s home Cold Press Juicer just dropped from $150 to $80 Prime shipped (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the Omega H3000D Cold Press 365 Horizontal Juicer for *$79.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150 and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is 47% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is your chance to bring a proper cold press juicer into your health routine with a major discount. It can handle just about any ingredient you throw at it with a “gentle combination” of high power and low speed (90 to 110 RPM) to expose “the foods to less oxygen which preserves enzyme and nutrient strength.” It also comes with a series of dishwasher-safe parts including the hopper, brush, plunger, pulp container, juicing screens, and more. “Cold press juicing is one of the most effective ways to easily access nutritious enzymes and antioxidants that boost immunity and enhance overall health.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.



more…