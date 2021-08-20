Instant’s Omni Plus 10-in-1 and Vortex Plus 6-in-1 air fryer/toaster ovens are on sale from $70

Amazon is offering the Instant Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven for *$149.99 shipped*. That’s just $0.05 above its all-time low and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked to date, considering it normally goes for $250 at Amazon. This 10-in-1 kitchen appliance helps slim down what’s on your counter by delivering the ability to air fry, broil, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate, reheat, roast, toast, warm, and convection cook. Thanks to EvenCrisp technology, it can provide “all the crunch and tenderness of deep frying with 95% less oil.” Plus, the adjustable temperature ranges from 170 to 450F and there are five customizable toasting levels available, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 3,000 happy customers. Head below for more.



