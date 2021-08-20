iRobot’s latest sale takes up to $500 off flagship Roomba vacuums, bundles, more from $230

iRobot is now discounting a selection of its latest Roomba smart robotic vacuums, taking as much as* $500 off *standalone offerings, bundles, and more. Shipping is free across the board, and Amazon is matching many of the discounts. Our top pick is the flagship Roomba s9+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal at *$949.99*. Also at Amazon for $1 less. Typically fetching $1,100, you’re looking at $150 in savings while dropping it to the second-best price to date and lowest in over four months. As the flagship offering from iRobot’s lineup of robotic vacuums, the Roomba S9+ delivers 3-stage cleaning system, 120-minute runtime, and an anti-allergen system for trapping “99% of pollen and mold allergens.” There’s also smart mapping and Alexa control, as well as an included dirt disposal unit so you don’t have to empty the dustbin as often. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 3,700 customers. Head below for more.



