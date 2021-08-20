LEGO officially debuts four upcoming Marvel Eternals sets with all-new minifigures
Published
Now that the new collection of Infinity Saga sets have hit stores at the start of the month, the LEGO Group can now turn its attention to the next collection of Marvel creations. With Eternals set to launch later this fall, four new creations from the film have been officially been unveiled with all-new minifigures and unique builds. Head below for all of the details on the upcoming LEGO Marvel Eternals sets.
