Elon Musk, the enigmatic CEO of Tesla, announced the "Tesla bot" on Thursday evening at the company's AI Day event. "It's basically going to start dealing with work that is boring, repetitive and dangerous," said Musk. The concept...Full Article
Elon Musk unveils 'Tesla Bot'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tesla Elon Musk Unveils Plan to Build Humanoid Robots
CBS 5 SF KPIX
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to build a humanoid robot called "Tesla Bot" which will be aimed at doing..
Advertisement
More coverage
Elon Musk and Tesla’s Next Big Product is a Humanoid Robot
AmazeLab
he Musk-led automotive company has some interesting plans on the horizon.
-
The future is here: Meet Tesla Bot, Elon Musk's humanoid robot
USATODAY.com
-
Tesla Bot is Elon Musk’s idea of a friendly humanoid robot that you can overpower, or run away from
BGR India
-
Elon Musk says you will probably be able to overpower Tesla's 125-pound humanoid robot
Business Insider
-
Businessinsider.co.za | Elon Musk unveils 'Tesla bot', a humanoid robot that would be made from Tesla's self-driving AI
News24