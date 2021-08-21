This sturdy aluminum laptop stand has returned to an Amazon low of $8.50 (Save 30%)

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand for *$8.39 Prime shipped* once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having sold for held at around $12 lately, today’s deal does in fact shave 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 1,600 Amazon shoppers.



