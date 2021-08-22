Eve Room returns to 2021 low with HomeKit-enabled air quality monitoring at $90

Amazon is currently offering the Eve Room HomeKit-enabled Air Quality Monitor for* $89.95 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $100, you’re looking at only the second-notable discount of the year with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the 2021 low. Arriving with a unique aluminum-wrapped frame and E-ink display, Eve Room expands the rest of your Siri setup with Bluetooth connectivity. While temperature and humidity are some of the more common measurements it can track, there’s also support for monitoring actual air quality that alerts you when there are too many airborne particles in your space. Combine both the HomeKit support and tracking features, and you’ll be able to automatically turn on fans, air purifiers, and set other automations. Rated 4/5 stars from over 340 customers. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for more.



