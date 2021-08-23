As weird as this may sound, Samsung has been offering ads embedded into its very own apps for quite some time, and this undoubtedly has been quite a disappointment for some users who wanted an experience as clean as possible on the devices they paid for. In other words, getting ads in Samsung apps on a Samsung phone is definitely unexpected, especially because these include core apps like Weather that are offered pre-loaded on a device. Not a long time ago, it’s been rumored Samsung wanted to remove all the ads and finally start offer the clean experience users expected in the first place, with a company exec promising the whole thing would happen rather sooner than later. Ads currently being removed Naturally, most people expected the whole thing to require a major update, such as a new OneUI version, especially since Samsung itself hasn’t announced an ETA as to when it plans to remove the ads from the stock apps. But as it turns out, an app up...Full Article
Samsung Quietly Starts Removing Ads From Its Own Apps
