WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Send Money in a Conversation

Many people don’t know this, but WhatsApp actually allows users to transfer money right from within the app, as long as a bank account is configured. The whole thing works exactly as you’d expect it to work. In a conversation with a contact, you tap this option to send funds, choose how much you want to transfer, and then tap a complete button to make the transaction. It’s really that easy, though, for the time being, this feature is only offered in a limited number of countries and only on some devices. More straightforward transactions But according to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is now preparing a new way to make transactions right from within the app, all by simply tapping the share button. In other words, beginning with this update, currently part of the beta channel on Android, users would be able to just tap the share button, just like...