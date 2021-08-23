T-Mobile Customers Sueing the Company Over Data Breach

With each passing day, the fallout from T-Mobile's recent data breach grows more serious. An update released Friday suggests hacking firms unlawfully obtained the personal information of another 5.3 million postpaid customers, including names, addresses, birthdates, IMSIs, IMEIs, and phone numbers, according to Fox Business. The firm recently declared it discovered an additional 667,000 accessible user accounts that included addresses, phone numbers, customer names, and dates of birth. The latest figures put the total number of people affected by the security breach at more than 50 million, an increase from...