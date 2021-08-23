With each passing day, the fallout from T-Mobile's recent data breach grows more serious. An update released Friday suggests hacking firms unlawfully obtained the personal information of another 5.3 million postpaid customers, including names, addresses, birthdates, IMSIs, IMEIs, and phone numbers, according to Fox Business. The firm recently declared it discovered an additional 667,000 accessible user accounts that included addresses, phone numbers, customer names, and dates of birth. The latest figures put the total number of people affected by the security breach at more than 50 million, an increase from...Full Article
T-Mobile Customers Sueing the Company Over Data Breach
Softpedia0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Hacker blasts T-Mobile for lax security after stealing troves of customer data
Invezz
Only days after T-Mobile U.S. Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) confirmed that a cyberattack stole records of over 50 million customers, John..
-
T-Mobile CEO Apologizes for Data Breach, Shares Info on Future Security Plans
MacRumours.com
-
T-Mobile CEO says "truly sorry" for hack of 50M users' data
SeattlePI.com
-
T-Mobile CEO says "truly sorry" for hack of 50M users' data
SeattlePI.com
-
T-Mobile hacker calls carrier's security 'awful' after stealing data from 54M customers
AppleInsider
Advertisement
More coverage
T-Mobile Data Breach Affects Over 40 Million People
Wibbitz Top Stories
T-Mobile Data Breach Affects Over
40 Million People.
The wireless carrier made the announcement on Aug. 17.
The..
Calls grow for Israel’s NSO to be held to account over spyware
Al Jazeera STUDIO