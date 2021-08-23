Columbia’s End of Summer Event takes up to 50% off new markdowns from $15

Columbia takes* **up to 50% off *new markdowns during its End of Summer Event. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your wardrobe with deals on shorts, shoes, t-shirts, outerwear, and much more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Escape Ascent Trail Shoes that are currently marked down to* $70*, which is 50% off the original rate. This style was designed to help propel you up the trail and features a waterproof design. They’re also made of a mesh material that’s highly-breathable and they’re very supportive as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…