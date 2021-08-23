Razer's mouse hack highlights a problem: Hardware that pushes apps to your PC

A recent “hack” involving a Razer mouse shows what can happen if a new piece of hardware automatically downloads the required utility software: It can allow an attacker to take over a PC.



Late last week, security researcher “j0nh4t” showed that the RazerInstaller utility could be used to elevate privileges on a PC, giving an attacker total control. Essentially, all a user would need to do is attach a Razer mouse, wait for Razer’s utility software to download, and then run PowerShell. Using the technique that jonh4t described in his tweet, a guest account on a PC could obtain administrator status and control the PC.



