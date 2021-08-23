LEGO’s all-new Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser sees first discount to $140, more from $15

Zavvi is now offering the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser for *$139.99 shipped* when code *STARWARS* has been applied at checkout. As the very first discount on one of the latest LEGO Star Wars sets, you’re looking at $20 in savings alongside a new all-time low. Clocking in as the largest build in the August lineup of sets from a galaxy far, far away, the Imperial Light Cruiser stacks up to 1,336 pieces and recreates the ship from season two of The Mandalorian. Complete with a microscale design that pairs perfectly with the included mini TIE Fighters, there’s also an interior, too. Though some of the best parts about the set are the minifigures, which deliver the iconic duo of Mando and Grogu alongside all-new inclusions like Moff Gideon, a Dark Trooper, and Fennec Shand. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the build and you can head below for more.



more…