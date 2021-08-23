Cooler Master’s SK622 Bluetooth mechanical keyboard returns to all-time low of $70

Amazon is offering Cooler Master’s SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard for *$69.99 shipped*. This has been going for about $95 as of late, with today’s solid 26% savings matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Sporting a compact 60% layout, this wireless keyboard leaves you plenty of precious desk space for your mouse and other peripherals. You’ll also find RGB backlighting here alongside on-the-fly controls, so you can change up your macro keys and lighting design whenever the need should arise. It connects via USB-C or Bluetooth, with wireless support for Mac, iOS, Android, and Windows. Ratings are a bit slim on Amazon, but you can check out our hands-on review to get a closer look.



