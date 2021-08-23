Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer just hit a new all-time low of $57 shipped (43% off)

Amazon is offering the Dash 3-quart AirCrisp Pro Air Fryer for *$57.10 shipped*. That’s down almost 43% from the usual $100 fare, marking a new all-time low at $5 under a deal we’re currently tracking on a different colorway. Packing a sizeable 3-quart fry basket, eight cooking presets, and a handy auto shut-off feature, Dash’s AirCrisp Pro air fryer is a great option for anyone just starting on their oil-free frying journey. As the name implies, it uses convection air heating to fire up frozen meals, sides, or reheat leftovers, complete with a digital display. Over 4,500 customers found it to be right for their kitchens, leaving it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more details.



