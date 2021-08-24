Samsung to invest $205B in semiconductor, biopharma and telco units by 2023, creating 40,000 jobs
Published
Samsung Group, South Korea’s tech giant, announced on Tuesday that it will invest $205 billion (240 trillion won) in their semiconductor, biopharmaceuticals and telecommunications units over the next three years to enhance its global presence and lead in new industries such as next-generation telecommunication and robotics. The investment will be led by Samsung affiliates including […]Full Article