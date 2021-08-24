Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are now up to 33% off starting at $17

Amazon is now offering the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale for *$19.99 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts alongside 33% in savings and a new all-time low to boot. Delivering 13 essential metrics to your fitness regimen, this is a great way to keep tabs on your progress whether it’s for hitting some workout goal or just monitoring your stats. Alongside the usual inclusions like weight and BMI, this one can also detect skeletal muscle, protein, metabolic age, and more. Not to mention, it can also double as a food scale for logging calories and other nutritional data into Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. As a #1 new release, over 125 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



