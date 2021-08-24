Microsoft Teams Will Require iOS 14 Going Forward

Microsoft keeps improving Microsoft Teams on pretty much every single front, and most recently, the company has reportedly announced that it’s also making some changes to the iOS client. More specifically, Microsoft Teams will no longer work on iOS 13, therefore requiring iOS 14 and newer going forward. Needless to say, if you have an iPhone still running iOS 13, the current app installed on your device would continue to run, only that no further updates would be shipped. And of course, sooner or later you’d still want to update given Microsoft regularly brings new features to Microsoft Teams, so sticking with an older version means you’re missing out on quite a lot of goodies. Furthermore, if you remove the existing Microsoft Teams installation from your iPhone, you will no longer be able to re-install the app from the App Store, as iOS 13 will no longer be supported. ...